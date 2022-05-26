News

Court refuses to stop Rivers PDP governorship primary

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday refused to stop the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State. Justice Taiwo Taiwo in a ruling dismissed an ex-parte application for stoppage of the primary election, which was filed by a detained governorship aspirant in the state, Hon. Farah Dagogo. Dagogo, who is a serving member of the House of Representatives for Degema/ Bonny Federal Constituency, was arrested and arraigned after he was declared wanted by the Rivers State government.

He is standing trial on a two-count charge that borders on conspiracy to commit felony and alleged sponsorship of cultism in the state. However, the detained federal lawmaker, who had since pleaded not guilty to the charge, through his team of lawyers, approached the High Court, alleging a deliberate attempt to deny him the opportunity to participate in the governorship primary election of the party. Meanwhile, INEC’s counsel, O. A. Abiyemi, also urged the court to dismiss the suit for want of merit. The court subsequently fixed June 7 to hear Dagogo’s substantive suit against PDP and INEC.

Aside from his substantive suit, marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/654/2022, the plaintiff, also filed an exparte application wherein he prayed the court to issue an interim injunction restraining the party from proceeding with the scheduled governorship primary election without the inclusion of his name in the list of aspirants. He equally sought an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the PDP from using any list of aspirants without his name to conduct the May 26 primary election, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

 

