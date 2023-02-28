Metro & Crime

Court reinstates EKSU lecturer sacked over alleged sex scandal

The National Industrial Court has ordered the reinstatement of a lecturer of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, Dr Ololade Aduwo, who was dismissed in December 2019 by the university authorities over an alleged sex scandal involving a female student, Rachel Olatosin.

This was contained in the judgement of the industrial court, Akure Division in the case with suit number NICN/AK/08/2020 filed by Aduwo against EKSU VC,  EKSU Governing Council and the university over his dismissal from the employment of the institution for what he described as phantom sex allegation.

Justice Kiyersohok Damulak in the judgement delivered on February 8, 2023, declared that the dismissal of the claimant (Aduwo) from his appointment with the defendants (EKSU) by the letter of 5th December, 2019 is wrongful, null and void.”

The judge ordered, “reinstating the claimant to his  employment with full entitlements with the payment of his salaries and allowances from the date of dismissal to the date of judgment today, February 8, 2023 and thereafter.”

 

The court also ordered EKSU to pay the claimant (Aduwo) the cost of N300,000. The matter is about a case involving the female student, Olatosin, who had visited the lecturer at about 9pm on June 24, 2019, following which she opened her host’s  doors to some others, who alongside her, in a viral video attacked and dehumanised the lecturer on an allegation that he wanted to have an affair with her.

Following the viral video circulated on social media platforms on the matter, EKSU set up an investigative committee to probe Aduwo and subsequently dismissed him.

 

But Aduwo, through his counsel, O.O Ayenakin and others, had approached the court seeking among others “a declaration that the dismissal of the claimant from his appointment with the defendants vide the letter of December 5, 2019 but which was served on the claimant in February, 2020 is wrongful, illegal, null and void.”

Aduwo, who said his dismissal was flagrant violation of his condition of service, had also sought “an order reinstating him to his employment with full entitlements with the payment of his salaries and allowances from the date of dismissal to the date of judgment and thereafter.”

The lecturer had also sought “an order directing the defendants to publish an advertorial of apology to the claimant in at least three national newspapers in Nigeria”.

