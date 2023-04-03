Court Reinstates Impeached Plateau Speaker

A High Court sitting in Plateau State has ordered the reinstatement of Hon. Abok Ayuba as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly with immediate effect.

It would be recalled that Abok was impeached by members of the House in October 2021. Following the development, Abok approached the State High Court for redress.

Presiding over the case on Monday, Justice Nafisa Musa, in her ruling described Ayuba’s impeachment as illegal and held it null and void.

The court also granted N1.5 million as the cost of litigation and N138,000 as the cost of filing the suit.

Ayuba had come upon the court to file a suit to challenge his impeachment.

He asked the court to announce that his removal “as speaker of the Plateau state house of assembly by the votes of less than two-thirds majority of the 24 members which is, 16 members of the Plateau state house of assembly, was in breach of Section 92(2)(c) of the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, Order 7 rule 14 of the Plateau State House of Assembly Standing Orders 2021 as amended.” Ayuba’s impeachment was led by eight lawmakers from the All Progressives and presided by the deputy speaker Saleh Yipmong on October 28, 2021, while members of the Peoples Democratic Party were prevented from entering the assembly complex. A member representing the Pengana constituency under the APC, Yakubu Sanda, was declared the new speaker.

