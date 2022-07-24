Court reinstates sacked ex Deputy Speaker of Ondo Assembly

The Federal High Court sitting in Akure, has ordered the Ondo State House of Assembly to reinstate Hon Iroju Ogundeji whose seat was declared vacant for defection from All Progressives Congress (APC) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The presiding Judge, Justice Demi Ajayi also directed the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyeloogun and the Clerk of the Assembly to restore Ogundeji to his position as a member of the Assembly representing Odigbo Local Government constituency 1.

Ogundeji had dumped the APC for PDP in order to contest the senate seat for Ondo South senatorial district and for the alleged refusal of the ruling party to revalidate his membership of the party during the revalidation exercise last year.

Sequel to the defection from the APC to the opposition PDP, the Chairman of the ruling party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin wrote to the Speaker of the Assembly to declare the seat of Ogundeji vacant for dumping the ruling party.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the party and the Assembly, Ogundeji, through his counsel, Mr Banjo Ayenakin, asked the court to prevent his seat from being declared vacant.

The suit has as defendants the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC, Ondo State House of Assembly, Oleyelogun, Clerk, Adetimehin, John Akpanudoelehe, Sunday Francis and the Nigeria Police Force.

