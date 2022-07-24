Metro & Crime

Court reinstates sacked ex Deputy Speaker of Ondo Assembly

Posted on Author  Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Akure, has ordered the Ondo State House of Assembly to reinstate Hon Iroju Ogundeji whose seat was declared vacant for defection from All Progressives Congress (APC) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The presiding Judge, Justice Demi Ajayi also directed the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyeloogun and the Clerk of the Assembly to restore Ogundeji to his position as a member of the Assembly representing Odigbo Local Government constituency 1.

Ogundeji had dumped the APC for PDP in order to contest the senate seat for Ondo South senatorial district and for the alleged refusal of the ruling party to revalidate his membership of the party during the revalidation exercise last year.

Sequel to the defection from the APC to the opposition PDP, the Chairman of the ruling party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin wrote to the Speaker of the Assembly to declare the seat of Ogundeji vacant for dumping the ruling party.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the party and the Assembly, Ogundeji, through his counsel, Mr Banjo Ayenakin, asked the court to prevent his seat from being declared vacant.

The suit has as defendants the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC, Ondo State House of Assembly, Oleyelogun, Clerk, Adetimehin, John Akpanudoelehe, Sunday Francis and the Nigeria Police Force.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

UK detective narrates how employee stole $1.6m from Travelex Group

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A detective, Mr Christopher Nicholas Conway, yesterday narrated before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos how an employee stole the sum of $1.6m from a foreign exchange company, Travelex Retail Nigeria Limited. Mr Conway, who is currently the Global Head of Travelex Group, where he has worked for 9 years, said that the employee, one […]
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: NDLEA operative, 3 others killed, as gunmen attack agency’s office

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

An official of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), was yesterday killed following in an attack by gunmen at the command headquarters of the agency, Ntezi axis of the ever busy Enugu/Abakaliki Express way, Ebonyi State. Others killed during the attack included, a patient at the rehabilitation center of the command and two of […]
Metro & Crime

Family, colleagues bid Rev Aderonke Adekoya farewell

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

Today, the Nigerian Education ministry and the family of Bishop Wale Adekoya bid final goodbye to an esteemed educator, the late Rev. (Mrs.) Aderonke Adekoya, who slept in the Lord recently. To the family of Adekoya, Aderonke was not just an outstanding teacher and minister of God, she was a great wife, mother, grandmother and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica