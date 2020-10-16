News

Court reinstates sacked NIA Director

Author Tunde Oyesina

The National Industrial Court, Abuja Division, yesterday reinstated Ambassador Mohammed Dauda, who was dismissed as the acting Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) as the substantive director in the agency. Dauda, who was dismissed on March 6, 2018, was also awarded one million naira against the defendant.

Not satisfied with his dismissal, Dauda had approached the court via an originating summons filed through his counsel, Kanu Agabi, SAN, and marked NICN/ABJ/136/2018. He joined the Director- General and NIA as first and second defendants, respectively. He asked the court to determine whether the procedure adopted by the defendants in the case leading to his purported dismissal was in compliance with Article 8 (1) and (2) of the National Securities Agency Act (CAPS 278) 1986.

He also asked the court to determine whether the purported letter dismissing him issued on March 6, 2018, was not unlawful, null and void and of no effect whatsoever. The former acting NIA director-general also asked the court to reinstate him as director; and order for the payment of his salaries and other entitlements from the date of his unlawful dismissal to the date of his reinstatement. However, delivering his judgement, Justice Olufunke Anuwe granted all the reliefs sought by the claimant. The court held that Duada’s dismissal as a director in the agency as illegal, null and void and ordered for his immediate reinstatement.

Our Reporters

