Court rejects bail application for remanded Rivers Rep

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has struck out the bail application filed by remanded House of Representatives member, Farah Dagogo, citing abuse of court process. Dagogo, a governorship aspirant and member representing Bonny/Degema in the House of Representatives, was arrested at the South South PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt reportedly on the orders of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The Presiding Judge, Chiwendu Nworgu, after listening to his counsel struck out the bail application filed, stating that the court could not preside over the appeal court since they are higher than the high court. Dagogo had filed another motion of bail application at the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt after being denied bail first at the Magistrate Court, where he was originally arraigned. After striking out the bail application, Justice Nworgu adjourned hearing to June 7 and 8.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...