Court rejects bail application for remanded Rivers Rep

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has struck out the bail application filed by remanded House of Representatives member, Farah Dagogo, citing abuse of court process. Dagogo, a governorship aspirant and member representing Bonny/Degema in the House of Representatives, was arrested at the South South PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt reportedly on the orders of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The Presiding Judge, Chiwendu Nworgu, after listening to his counsel struck out the bail application filed, stating that the court could not preside over the appeal court since they are higher than the high court. Dagogo had filed another motion of bail application at the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt after being denied bail first at the Magistrate Court, where he was originally arraigned. After striking out the bail application, Justice Nworgu adjourned hearing to June 7 and 8.

 

News

Okorocha to Wike: Let’s work together to lift the country

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, has told Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike that it is time for people of like-minds who desire the best for Nigeria to stop complaining but to join force to make the country great.   The immediate past Governor of Imo State, who made the call yesterday […]
News

8 banks grow customer deposits to N21.48trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Eight deposit money banks in the country grew their total customer deposits by 13.57 per cent to N21.48 trillion at the end of the first half of  this year, from N18.91 trillion in the corresponding period of 2020 as their half year, ended June 30, 2021 financial statements show.   The DMBs are Access Bank, […]
News

Buhari attack: Ganduje suspends media aide

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has suspended his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai over some unguarded utterances on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on social media platforms.   The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement Sunday afternoon, said the suspension is […]

