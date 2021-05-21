News

Court rejects suit asking Buhari to enforce anti-open grazing law

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In a most dramatic judgement yesterday, the Federal High Court, Abuja has rejected a suit seeking to compel President Muhammadu Buhari to direct security agencies to enforce the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranching Law of 2017. Delivering judgment in a virtualcourtproceeding, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu held that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit. Justice Ojukwu consequentially struck out the suit. The suit was instituted by Mr. Mathew Nyiutsa against the President on the grounds that the President, by his oath of office, incurred a mandatory obligation to uphold and preserve the law of the land. He, however, said that the president failed to abide by his oath of office when he refused to implement the Benue Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranching Law. The plaintiff maintained that despite existence of the law, herders has remained unrelenting in practising open grazing, engaging in killings and destructions of property in Benue.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG, states, NPF do not believe there is COVID-19 –GMD Chair

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Based on a trending video of the arrest of some #EndSARS protesters by officials of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), a physician has criticised the police for putting all those arrested in one van without ensuring that the social/physical distancing protocol, meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 was observed.   Reacting to how those […]
News

Flood: 3,500 Bauchi households benefit from food palliatives in Warji LG

Posted on Author Ali Garba Bauchi

The Bauchi State government yesterday said it has distributed food items worth millions of naira to three thousand, five hundred households in Warji Local Government Area of the state, to ease their suffering as a result of flood that ravaged the area.   Distributing the food items at the local government secretariat, Governor Bala Mohammed […]
News

Eze scores first EPL goal, extends personal record

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Eberechi Eze scored his Premier League goal in Saturday’s fixture between Crystal Palace and Leeds United which ended 4-1.   The Nigeria prospect was handed his third start in the ongoing English top-flight campaign, and he repaid Roy Hodgson’s faith in him with a sumptuous strike. Scott Dann had given the hosts a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica