Court rejects suit asking Buhari to enforce anti-open grazing law

In a most dramatic judgement yesterday, the Federal High Court, Abuja has rejected a suit seeking to compel President Muhammadu Buhari to direct security agencies to enforce the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranching Law of 2017. Delivering judgment in a virtualcourtproceeding, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu held that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit. Justice Ojukwu consequentially struck out the suit. The suit was instituted by Mr. Mathew Nyiutsa against the President on the grounds that the President, by his oath of office, incurred a mandatory obligation to uphold and preserve the law of the land. He, however, said that the president failed to abide by his oath of office when he refused to implement the Benue Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranching Law. The plaintiff maintained that despite existence of the law, herders has remained unrelenting in practising open grazing, engaging in killings and destructions of property in Benue.
