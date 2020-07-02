Court rejects Wadume, others’ bail application

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday rejected the bail applications filed by the alleged kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, otherwise known as Wadume, and six others.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, however, ordered the accused to be immediately moved from the custody of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police to the Correctional Centre in Kuje, Abuja.

The court held that there was no reason to admit the defendants to bail since it was already giving the case accelerated hearing.

The court further stressed that the defendants must be moved to the prison yesterday.

Nyako also ordered that the defendants must be availed access to medical facility and allowed to have access to their lawyers while in prison.

Wadume was first arrested at Ibi, Taraba State, on August 6, 2019, by policemen from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector General of the Police office.

He was arrested for a kidnap case in which he was said to have demanded N106 million ransom.

While he was being conveyed from Ibi to Abuja, 10 soldiers led by Captain Tijjani Balarabe allegedly shot at them, killing three of the policemen to free Wadume from custody.

Wadume was later rearrested for interrogation before he was charged along with others in February this year.

The soldiers who were initially charged along with Wadume shockingly had their names removed from the charges as defendants by the Attorney-General of the Federation’s office earlier this month.

Earlier, the prosecution called two witnesses, who testified and gave details of how a team of soldiers, led by Captain Tijani Balarabe attacked the police team which had earlier arrested Wadume at Ibi, a community in Taraba State.

Like this: Like Loading...