Court remands 13 for attack on Akeredolu’s convoy

Thirteen people were yesterday remanded at the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), for allegedly attacking the entourage of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State. The defendants were arraigned at a Magistrates’ Court sitting at Oke- Eda, Akure, Ondo State on a threecount charge of conspiracy, willful and unlawful damage of three vehicles in the governor’s entourage.

The defendants are Akinola Segun (21), Akinmolayan Sunday (30), Dele Oni (47), Tommy Oluseyi (44), Akinbi Odunayo (25), Akinbadewa Michael (22), Ahmed Onabanjo (30) and Akinduro Akinjo (31). Others are Olowolowo Blessing (25), Godwin Sunday (30), Akinto-mide Adeleye (22), Ojo Temitope (20) and Smart Babatunde (21). According to the prosecution, the defendants allegedly committed the offences about 1.45pm, on February 25, 2021 at Idanre town, in the Ondo State Magisterial District. The police prosecutor, Inspector Mary Adebayo, told the court that the defendants conspired to attack the governor’s convoy and damaged three vehicles. The prosecutor added that the offence committed contravened Sections 517, 451 and 249(D) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

She, therefore, urged the court to remand the defendants in prison to enable her to assemble her witnesses during trial. With the defendants pleading not guilty to the charge, the defence counsel, Mr. Adeleye Akintububo, prayed the court to grant his clients’ bail in most liberal terms, promising that they would not jump bail, but produce substantial sureties. The magistrate, Mrs. N. O. Aduroja, declined the bail application. She ordered the remand of the accused at the SCIID. Aduroja then adjourned the case till March 8, 2021.

