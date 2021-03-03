Metro & Crime

Court remands 13 for attacking Akeredolu’s entourage

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

Thirteen persons were on Wednesday remanded at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID), for allegedly attacking the entourage of Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State.
The defendants, who were dragged before a Magistrate Court sitting at Oke-Eda, Akure, the Ondo State capital, were charged with three counts of conspiracy, willful and unlawful damage of three vehicles in the governor’s entourage.
The defendants are Akinola Segun, 21, Akinmolayan Sunday 30; Dele Oni, 47; Tommy Oluseyi, 44; Akinbi Odunayo, 25; Akinbadewa Michael, 22; Ahmed Onabanjo, 30 and Akinduro Akinjo, 31.
Other defendants are Olowolowo Blessing, 25; Godwin Sunday, 30; Akintomide Adeleye, 22; Ojo Temitope, 20 and Smart Babatunde, 21.
According to the prosecution, the defendants allegedly committed the offences at about 1:45pm, on February 25, 2021 at Idanre town, in the Ondo State Magisterial District.
The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Mary Adebayo, told the court that the defendants conspired to attack the governor’s convoy and damaged three vehicles.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Six killed, five abducted as 200 bandits invade Niger communities

Posted on Author Reporter

*3000 persons displaced Daniel Atori, Minna At least six persons have been confirmed killed with five others abducted and over 20 persons severely injured in a simultaneous operation by armed bandits said to number over 200 in 12 villages in Paikoro Local Government of Niger State. Our Correspondent learnt that the bandits began the simultaneous […]
Metro & Crime

Police hastily paraded Evans as kidnapper without statement, lawyer argues

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Mr Victor Okpara, the defence counsel to an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, Thursday told the court that the police hastily paraded his client without him formally giving a statement to the authorities. Evans is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Upong before an Ikeja Special offences Court, Lagos for […]
Metro & Crime

Abducted girls yet to be released –Zamfara

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusa u

…says negotiations ongoing   Zamfara State government yesterday said abducted students of the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, were yet to be released.   The state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Sulaiman Tunau Anka, who disclosed this, said negotiations for their release were still ongoing.   Anja said the government chose to use it’s Peace Accord […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica