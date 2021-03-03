Court remands 13 for attacking Akeredolu’s entourage

Thirteen persons were on Wednesday remanded at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID), for allegedly attacking the entourage of Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State.

The defendants, who were dragged before a Magistrate Court sitting at Oke-Eda, Akure, the Ondo State capital, were charged with three counts of conspiracy, willful and unlawful damage of three vehicles in the governor’s entourage.

The defendants are Akinola Segun, 21, Akinmolayan Sunday 30; Dele Oni, 47; Tommy Oluseyi, 44; Akinbi Odunayo, 25; Akinbadewa Michael, 22; Ahmed Onabanjo, 30 and Akinduro Akinjo, 31.

Other defendants are Olowolowo Blessing, 25; Godwin Sunday, 30; Akintomide Adeleye, 22; Ojo Temitope, 20 and Smart Babatunde, 21.

According to the prosecution, the defendants allegedly committed the offences at about 1:45pm, on February 25, 2021 at Idanre town, in the Ondo State Magisterial District.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Mary Adebayo, told the court that the defendants conspired to attack the governor’s convoy and damaged three vehicles.

