Court remands 16 for attacking Osun deputy gov’s convoy, others

No fewer than 16 suspected political thugs have been ordered to be remanded at Ilesa Correctional Centre by an Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, for allegedly attacking the convoy of the deputy governor of the state and others with stones. The presiding Magistrate, Olusola Aluko, who gave the order said that the accused should be kept behind bars pending formal bail application by their legal representatives The defendants were brought before the Osogbo Magistrate’s for allegedly attacking the convoy of the deputy governor of the state, Benedict Alabi, and damaging some vehicles in the entourage with stones. The suspects that were docked are Ayobami Hammed, 25; Kareem Jamiu, 27; Yusuf Babatunde, 20; Ismail Taiwo, 20; Emmanuel Monday, 28; Bankole Sunday, 24; Raji Wasiu, 25; Babatunde Nurudeen, 31; and Adediran Morenikeji, 25. Others are; Olateju Olayemi, 24; Lawal Victor, 20; Aderemi Segun, 25; Idris Olajide, 20; Akindoyin Ifeoluwa, 22; Olanrewaju Femi, 22; and Nurudeen Sulaiman, 35. The suspects were said to have committed the offence on May 23, 2022 when the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola; his deputy, Alabi; chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress and a crowd of party supporters visited Gbongan, the headquarters of Ayedaade Local Government Area of the state for Oyetola’s re-election campaign.
Related Articles
Troops rescue 15 kidnapped commuters in Kaduna
Kaduna Troops of Operation Safe Haven have rescued 15 commuters abducted by bandits in Jagindi, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, made this known in a statement yesterday. Aruwan said the 15 persons were kidnapped from two vehicles in the area […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Court jails prison official for failure to pay judgment debt
A Makurdi Upper Area Court, yesterday remanded Mr Monday Tebu, a Deputy Comptroller, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Benue Command, over alleged failure to pay N410,000 judgment debt. The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese, in her ruling, said that the explanation given by Tebu was not satisfactory and, therefore, ordered his remand. Ikpambese ordered that the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lagos vulnerable to disasters, LASEMA warns
Lagos State government yesterday raised the alarm that the Ibeju- Lekki area of the state was vulnerable to disaster. However, the Director-General (DG), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke- Osanyintolu, who raised the alarm, said efforts were being made to mitigate the risk and avert possible disaster. Oke-Osanyintolu also said that emergency […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)