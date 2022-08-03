Court remands 16 for attacking Osun deputy gov’s convoy, others

No fewer than 16 suspected political thugs have been ordered to be remanded at Ilesa Correctional Centre by an Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, for allegedly attacking the convoy of the deputy governor of the state and others with stones. The presiding Magistrate, Olusola Aluko, who gave the order said that the accused should be kept behind bars pending formal bail application by their legal representatives The defendants were brought before the Osogbo Magistrate’s for allegedly attacking the convoy of the deputy governor of the state, Benedict Alabi, and damaging some vehicles in the entourage with stones. The suspects that were docked are Ayobami Hammed, 25; Kareem Jamiu, 27; Yusuf Babatunde, 20; Ismail Taiwo, 20; Emmanuel Monday, 28; Bankole Sunday, 24; Raji Wasiu, 25; Babatunde Nurudeen, 31; and Adediran Morenikeji, 25. Others are; Olateju Olayemi, 24; Lawal Victor, 20; Aderemi Segun, 25; Idris Olajide, 20; Akindoyin Ifeoluwa, 22; Olanrewaju Femi, 22; and Nurudeen Sulaiman, 35. The suspects were said to have committed the offence on May 23, 2022 when the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola; his deputy, Alabi; chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress and a crowd of party supporters visited Gbongan, the headquarters of Ayedaade Local Government Area of the state for Oyetola’s re-election campaign.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...