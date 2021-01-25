Court remands 2 businessmen in prison for producing fake engine oil

Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of two businessmen at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for allegedly producing fake engine oil.

The two businessmen- -Vanger Luper and Bright Ogbuagu were arraigned by the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) on a 5-count charge of dealing in substandard engine oil and fraudulently claiming they were genuine products.

On arraignment, Luper and Ogbuagu pleaded not guilty to the charge following which the SON’s lawyer, Adeleke Olofindare, asked the court to remand them in Correctional Centre pending conclusion of their trial.

The lawyer, however, informed the court that there were already five witnesses penciled down to prove the charge against the accused persons. But the defence lawyer, S. T. Akinwunmi, applied to the court that he be granted a short adjournment to enable him file bail motions for his clients.

After listening to submissions of parties, Justice Obiozor ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre until 1st February, 2021, when their bail motions would be heard.

In the charge, SON alleged that Luper, of 27 Bale Street, Onireke, Ojo, and Ogbuagu of 5 Okoye Street, Igbeniri, Ojo, produced fake Total, Mobil, Forte Oil and MMASCO engine lubricants and placed forged labels on them to deceive unsuspecting buyers. SON said the defendants “did fraudulently inscribe SON mark of quality, certification number and logo on the adulterated/substandard engine oil to deceive innocent consumers”.

The agency said they adulterated 29 cartons of AMMASCO engine oil, 24 cartons Mobil Oil, 18 cartons of Forte Oil, two cartons of Total Oil, two cartons of A-Z Oil (one litre each) and one carton of 4-litre Forte Oil. Also found on them were 5X25 litres of unbranded engine oil and 18X25 litres of unbranded empty jerry cans.

The prosecution added that the defendants “did conspire and deal in” the adulterated/substandard engine oil for public consumption, which “did not comply with marking criteria of the mandatory industrial standards”.

The defendants were also accused of deceiving unsuspecting buyers to believe that the adulterated products were genuine and branded lubricants, adding that the “products were not of the quality which you represented them to be”.

Besides, SON said the products did not have the requisite Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification.

The offences allegedly committed on December 23, 2020, at the United Allied Spare Parts Dealers Association (UASPDA), Trade Fair Complex, on the Lagos Badagry Expressway, were said to be punishable under Section 26 (a) and (b) of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Act 2015.

