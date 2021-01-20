Court remands 2 businessmen in prison for producing fake engine oil

Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos Wednesday ordered the remand of two businessmen at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for allegedly producing fake engine oil.

The remand order was sequel to the arraignment of the two businessmen, Vanger Luper and Bright Ogbuagu, by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on a five-count charge of dealing in substandard engine oil and fraudulently claiming they were genuine products.

Upon their arraignment, Luper and Ogbuagu pleaded not guilty to the charge, following which the SON’s lawyer, Adeleke Olofindare, asked the court to remand them in Correctional Centre pending the conclusion of their trial. The lawyer informed the court that he had five witnesses to prove the charge.

Responding, defence lawyer, S. T. Akinwunmi, prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable him file bail motions for his clients.

After listening to the submissions of parties, Justice Obiozor ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre until February 1, when their bail motions will be heard.

In the charge, SON alleged that Luper, of 27 Bale Street, Onireke, Ojo, and Ogbuagu of 5 Okoye Street, Igbeniri, Ojo, produced fake Total, Mobil, Forte Oil and MMASCO engine lubricants and placed forged labels on them to deceive unsuspecting buyers.

SON said the defendants “did fraudulently inscribe SON mark of quality, certification number and logo on the adulterated/substandard engine oil to deceive innocent consumers”.

The agency said they adulterated 29 cartons of AMMASCO engine oil, 24 cartons of Mobil Oil, 18 cartons of Forte Oil, two cartons of Total Oil, two cartons of A-Z Oil (one litre each) and one carton of 4-litre Forte Oil.

Also found on them were 5X25 litres of unbranded engine oil and 18X25 litres of unbranded empty jerry cans.

Like this: Like Loading...