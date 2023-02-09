Court remands 20-year-old apprentice who killed his master, dumped body inside well

A 20-year old apprentice, Josiah Godwin, who allegedly killed his master for destroying his phone has been remanded in prison custody on the order of a Chief Magistrate Court in Akure, the Ondo State capital. Godwin, who is alleged to have killed his master, Savior Joseph and dumped his corpse in a well at Imafon Community, in Akure South Local Government Area of the state in order to conceal the act is to remain in custody till March 17. The suspect was alleged to have killed his master after the deceased, who specialises in fixing POP asbestos, smashed his phone on the floor over unsettled dispute. Narrating the incident to journalists, the elder brother of the deceased, Odey Julius Ogbaji said the 27-year-old deceased body was found four days later in a well at the site where the deceased and the apprentice went to work at Imafon Community.

His words: “Last week Tuesday, the deceased called me in the morning where we spoke, but on Wednesday, I tried his number but could not get through, I thought he had a flat battery, until Saturday that I was called by another younger brother of mine who the deceased is next to, briefing me on how efforts to reach the deceased has been abortive. “Afterwards, the deceased apprentice was contacted. When they got the boy, they asked him about the whereabouts of his master and he said his boss woke him up at night, collected his phone smashed it on the floor and began to beat him and later asked him to sleep.

“He said, the following day, he decided to leave the site. So, we asked him, how will he wake up in the morning without seeing your boss and you left the site? He said, he thought his master went to the toilet when he left. “When we checked the phone he said to have been smashed on the floor by the deceased, there was no scratch on it. Aside that, you switched off your phone and you did not report to anybody.”

But yesterday, the suspect was brought to court to face prosecution over the alleged murder. The Police prosecutor, Folasade Adeyemi told the court that the suspect was charged on two count of conspiracy and murder, the offences, she said contravened sections 269 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State Nigeria, 2006. The prosecutor prayed the court to remand the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the issuance of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). However, counsel to the defendant, Friday Adeoye, did not object to the remand application issued by the prosecutor. Ruling on the remand application, the Presiding Magistrate, Idowu Mayowa granted the application She adjourned the case till March 17, 2023, for legal advice.

