Court remands 3 in prison over destruction of Christ Embassy property

Three persons have been remanded for two weeks in a Benin Correctional Centre over the invasion and destruction of Christ Embassy Church in the Edo State capital. Besides, the suspects were also alleged to have unlawfully assaulted Pastor Godfrey Esiegbe, Chief Superintendent of Police Clement Aikpokpo and Desmond Apebeen.

The suspects, Mr. Sunny Ibude, 50; Monday Osabohien, 42; and Godspower Igbinosun, 36 were docked Thursday before Justice Efe of Benin Criminal Court One on a 12 count charge.

The trio and others now at large were alleged to have between February 18 and March 10, in a manner likely to cause breach of peace, unlawfully entered into Loveworld Crusade Ground also known as Christ Embassy at Km 10, Benin-Sapele Road, measuring 217,565 hectares covered by a valid Certificate of Occupancy dated January 25, 2010. In Charge No. B/ CO/545M/2022 between the Commissioner of Police and the three defendants, the accused that were also docked with possession of firearms were charged with attempting to promote native war.

According to Mr. I.E. Ekibade of the Legal/prosecution section of the State Criminal Department, Benin, Ibude, Osabohien and Igbinosun are also accused of willful and unlawful damage of building fence belonging to Christ Embassy. The case has been adjourned to March 29 for mention.

