Court remands 45-year-old farmer for defiling minor

A 45-year-old man, identified as Sunday Igwe, has been remanded to correctional centre for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl.

Sunday, who was arraigned before a Magistrate Court on a one-count charge was accused of having carnal knowledge of the minor who happened to be his neighbour’s daughter.

He was said to have committed the offence on July 3 at Igunshin Camp in Ala area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to Police Prosecutor, Inspector Augustine Omhenimhen, the offence committed by the accused is punishable under section 218 of the criminal code cap 37 Laws of Ondo State 2006.

Plea of the defendant was not taken as the presiding Magistrate, O. R Yakubu, said the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case, pointing out that the offence committed was a capital one and that she lacked power to entertain it.

Inspector Omhenimhen urged the court to remand the suspect to the Nigerian Correctional Centre pending advice from the office of the Director of Public Protection (DPP).

During questioning of the suspect, he said: “I committed the offence. The child is my neighbour’s daughter and we both work in the same camp.”

Sunday claimed he has four children but that his wife was no longer with him.

