Court remands 5 traditional worshippers for attacking Muslims

Posted on

A Magistrate Court, sitting in Ota, Ado Odo-Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, yesterday remanded five traditional worshippers in prison custody for allegedly invading a mosque and attacking some Muslims at Idiroko. Traditional worshippers and Muslims had again clashed over the annual Oro festival at Idiroko in Ipokia Local Government Area. New Telegraph learnt that, the traditional worshippers had on Saturday imposed a curfew on members of the community to celebrate their annual Oro festival, but the development led to a clash on Tuesday. The traditionalists allegedly invaded the mosque and attacked some Muslims who were observing the evening prayer.

The Oro adherents allegedly attacked the cleric, identified as Bola Wasiu and inflicted matchete cuts in his head while others, including women were also attacked in the mosque. The incident which occured in Temitope area in Idi-Iroko-Ajegunle, affected the same mosque; Umar Bin Kathab, which was attacked two years ago during the Oro festival.

Our Reporters

