Court remands 7 for gang raping minor to death

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos at the weekend ordered seven men who allegedly gang raped a minor to death be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre pending legal advice.

 

The police have charged Ajom Tabi (37); Omobolanle Olowookere (41), Aliu Bilyamin (24), Emmanuel Okon (24), Bolarinwa Olamilekan (24); Badmus Abdulateef (20); Azeez Quadri (22); and Sunday Odunayo (22) with three counts of rape, murder and defilement.

 

Chief Magistrate O.G. Oghre did not take the plea of the suspected. She ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

 

The magistrate, however, admitted Olowookere (the second suspect) to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties each in like sum after her counsel, Spurgeon Ataene, told the court of her non-involvement in the case. The Magistrate adjourned the case until November 18 pending legal advice.

 

Earlier, Insp. Kehinde Olatunde told the court that the suspects allegedly committed the offence on September 29 at No. 4, Olanrewaju St., Ejigbo.

 

He alleged that they gang raped an 11-year-old girl to death. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 137, 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

