Court remands adulterated engine oil dealer in police custody

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of an engine oil dealer, Solomon Otumgbo, in the custody of police pending the hearing and determination of his bail application. The order was sequel to Otumgbo’s arraignment by the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) for allegedly dealing, producing, distributing and selling adulterated and substandard engine oil. Addressing the judge, the prosecutor, Mr Yusuf Lawan, stated that the defendant committed the alleged offences on November 11, 2022, at Aspamda International Trade Fair, Lagos. He said the defendant produced and sold a substandard engine oil named Hardex SN Gold SAE 5W-30, a fully synthetic engine oil which did not conform with the mandatory industrial standard for synthetic lubricating oil for Motor vehicles NIS 1024:2018.

Lawan while notifying the court that the defendant, without lawful authority or licence, did engage in dealing and selling of Hardex SN Gold SAE 5W-30 Fully Synthetic Engine Oil, added that the offences are contrary to and punishable under Section 26(2) (b)(ii) of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Act, 2015. He maintained that the offences contravened Sections 1(18)(a)(ii); 1(48)(a)(ii) and 1(17) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, and punishable under the same Act.

But Otumgbo pleaded not guilty to the charge, following which the prosecutor asked for a short date for trial. He equally urged the court to remand the defendant in prison pending the conclusion of the case. Responding, defence lawyer Onah Chinedu, asked the court for a short date to enable him file his client’s bail application. Chinedu also begged the judge to remand the defendant in police custody pending the hearing and determination of the bail application. In a bench ruling, Justice Awogboro ordered that the defendant be remanded in police custody and adjourned the matter to May 5 for a hearing of the bail application.

