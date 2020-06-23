Court remands applicants seeking N10m compensation from Lagos AG

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere Tuesday remanded two applicants in prison custody who sort to obtain the sum of N10 million as compensation from the Lagos State Attorney-General/ Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN).

The two applicants, identified as Joseph Peter and Idowu Akorede, had sued Onigbanjo over an alleged infringement of personal liberty and violation of fundamental human rights.

“In both cases, applicants prayed the court to declare that their Fundamental Right to personal liberty is being infringed upon by the State Attorney-General,” the suit read.

“They, therefore, asked the court to release the applicants unconditionally and award N10 million against the respondent.”

The presiding judge, Justice O. O Ogunjobi, however, dismissed the case filed by the applicants and refused to declare that the respondent infringed on their rights to personal liberty.

Justice Ogunjobi instead charged the applicants for conspiracy against the Lagos Attorney-General.

“You are hereby remanded for conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery and Armed Robbery while your request for N10 million compensation is dismissed,” the judge ruled.

Like this: Like Loading...