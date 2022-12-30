Court remands ASP Vandi over killing of Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem

A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos has remanded in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, Mr. Drambi Vandi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), who allegedly fatally shot an expectant lawyer, Mrs. Bolanle Raheem in Lagos on Christmas Day.

Vandi was remanded till January 30, 2023 pending advice on the case from the Office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The court made the order following an application by the Lagos State Police Command.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, made the disclosure in a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent, said: “Drambi Vandi was, this morning, arraigned in court and has been remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre till January 30, 2023 to give room for DPP advice.”

The Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) on Friday filed a one-count charge against ASP Drambi Vandi for the murder of Mrs. Raheem.

Vandi appeared before the Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba, a day after the Police Service Commission approved his suspension over the killing of Mrs. Raheem.

The charge reads: “That you ASP Drambi Vandi on the 25th day of December 2022, at Ajah Road, along the Lekki Expressway, Lagos, unlawfully killed one Omobolanle Raheem by shooting the deceased in the chest contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

With the charge, the Attorney General, who appeared before the Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba, applied for the remand of the defendant pursuant to Section 264 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos, 2015.

He told Chief Magistrate, Miss Adeola Olatunbosun, that the basis for the remand is to allow the police conclude its investigations into the matter.

The magistrate granted the request to remand the defendant at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre and ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution, Dr. Jide Martins, for legal advice.

She then adjourned to January 30, 2023 to await legal advice.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...