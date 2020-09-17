Metro & Crime

Court remands Benue couple over kidnapping

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

…also for abducting a 4-month-old baby in Nassarawa

A Chief Magistrate Court in Makurdi, Benue State Wednesday remanded a businessman, Benjamin Uttah and his wife, Ada in prison for criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.
The trial magistrate, Vincent Kor ordered that the two defendants, who live at Federal Housing Estate North Bank, be remanded due to the weight of the allegations against them.
When the case came up, the Police Public Prosecutor, Hyacinth Gbakor told the court that on August 12, 2020, one Isiana Amarachi of Oji River, Enugu State, reported at ‘C’ Division Police Station North Bank, Makurdi, that on August 1, 2020, she was kidnapped and taken to Makurdi by someone from Abuja to one Benjamin Uttah and Ada Benjamin.
The said Ada Benjamin told her that she will stay with her until she would deliver her baby.
Amarachi stated further that Ada told her that if she delivers a baby boy she will be paid N300, 000 and if she delivers a baby girl she will be paid N200, 000.
According to the Police prosecutor, Amarachi refused and insisted to be allowed to go back but the couple threatened to kill and take whatever baby she delivers.
During Police investigation, the couple was arrested for committing the crime which is contrary to section 97 of the penal code law of Benue State 2004, section 3 (2) of the Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law, 2017.
No plea was taken, counsel to the defendants, Barr. A.A Andenira made an oral application for the bail of his clients, but the trial magistrate turned down the bail application.
Also in the same court, the same Ada Benjamin was arraigned for allegedly kidnapping a four-month-old baby at Kadarko in Nassarawa State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime News

Ebonyi: 20 hospital staff test positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

…schools remain closed -Deputy gov   At least 20 staff of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AEFUTHA), Ebonyi State have tested positive for coronavirus since June 29, 2020.   This came as the state government yesterday said schools across the state remain closed.   The AE-FUTHA Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr. […]
Metro & Crime

Non-payment of salaries: Ogun lecturer slumps, dies

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A lecturer with the Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu, Oladeji Adebolujo, of Fine Arts Department, School of Vocational and Technical Education, has reportedly slumped and died at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, the State capital. According to available information, the lecturer, who was said to have last received his salary in May 2020, […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Minister opens FCT markets

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said it had relaxed restrictions on operations of markets within the territory. Since the COVID-19 lockdown, markets in FCT were hitherto allowed to operate only for three days in a week, a measure the government said was taken to curb the spread of the virus. The FCT Minister, Mallam […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: