Court remands Benue couple over kidnapping

A Chief Magistrate Court in Makurdi, Benue State Wednesday remanded a businessman, Benjamin Uttah and his wife, Ada in prison for criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

The trial magistrate, Vincent Kor ordered that the two defendants, who live at Federal Housing Estate North Bank, be remanded due to the weight of the allegations against them.

When the case came up, the Police Public Prosecutor, Hyacinth Gbakor told the court that on August 12, 2020, one Isiana Amarachi of Oji River, Enugu State, reported at ‘C’ Division Police Station North Bank, Makurdi, that on August 1, 2020, she was kidnapped and taken to Makurdi by someone from Abuja to one Benjamin Uttah and Ada Benjamin.

The said Ada Benjamin told her that she will stay with her until she would deliver her baby.

Amarachi stated further that Ada told her that if she delivers a baby boy she will be paid N300, 000 and if she delivers a baby girl she will be paid N200, 000.

According to the Police prosecutor, Amarachi refused and insisted to be allowed to go back but the couple threatened to kill and take whatever baby she delivers.

During Police investigation, the couple was arrested for committing the crime which is contrary to section 97 of the penal code law of Benue State 2004, section 3 (2) of the Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law, 2017.

No plea was taken, counsel to the defendants, Barr. A.A Andenira made an oral application for the bail of his clients, but the trial magistrate turned down the bail application.

Also in the same court, the same Ada Benjamin was arraigned for allegedly kidnapping a four-month-old baby at Kadarko in Nassarawa State.

