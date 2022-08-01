Law

Court remands bizman in prison for N11m fraud

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a businessman, Olaitan Aina, in Ikoyi Correctional Centre for alleged N11 million fraud.

The order was sequel to Aina’s arraignment on a count charge bordering on the alleged offence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge upon his arraignment, following which his lawyer, Kolapo Gbadamosi, informed the court that he had filed a bail motion dated July 18, 2022 and that same has been served on the EFCC.

The lawyer pleaded with the court to admit his client to bail in most liberal terms. In his response, EFCC’s lawyer, Ebuke Okongwu, prayed the court to reject the  motion for bail or in the alternative impose terms and conditions that will ensure the defendant is present for trial. In a bench ruling, Justice Oweibo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N5m with one surety in like sum.

 

The judge directed that the surety must be a landed property owner within Lagos and have evidence of tax payment for the last three years. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to November 29 for trial.

 

The charge against the defendant reads: “That you, Aina Olaitan Christopher, on or about the 24th December, 2012, accepted cash payment of N11,000,000 and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16(2) (a) of the same Act.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Mobile court orders 5 traders to cut grass in Edo Government’s House

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A Uselu Mobile Court in Egor Local Government area of Edo State on Friday ordered five traders to serve community service by cutting grass at Government House’s premises as punishment for displaying their wares in an unauthorised place.     The court also ordered two drivers, who parked their vehicles in an unauthorised place to […]
Law

Witnesses to testify in Lagos indigenes’ suit over marginalization

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered parties in a suit filed by a group under the aegis of Lagosians Advocacy Group (LAG) challenging alleged exclusion of Lagosians from appointments into public offices and career positions to file pleadings and come up with their witnesses.   The judge gave the […]
Law

Bizwoman jailed 6 years for trafficking in 2.9kg of cocaine

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced a 3-year-old businesswoman, Gabriel Chidinma Juliet, to six years imprisonment for trafficking in 2.9kg of cocaine.   The judge passed the verdict after holding that the prosecution has successfully proved the charge against Juliet beyond every reasonable doubt. Prior to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica