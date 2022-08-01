Court remands bizman in prison for N11m fraud

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a businessman, Olaitan Aina, in Ikoyi Correctional Centre for alleged N11 million fraud.

The order was sequel to Aina’s arraignment on a count charge bordering on the alleged offence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge upon his arraignment, following which his lawyer, Kolapo Gbadamosi, informed the court that he had filed a bail motion dated July 18, 2022 and that same has been served on the EFCC.

The lawyer pleaded with the court to admit his client to bail in most liberal terms. In his response, EFCC’s lawyer, Ebuke Okongwu, prayed the court to reject the motion for bail or in the alternative impose terms and conditions that will ensure the defendant is present for trial. In a bench ruling, Justice Oweibo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N5m with one surety in like sum.

The judge directed that the surety must be a landed property owner within Lagos and have evidence of tax payment for the last three years. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to November 29 for trial.

The charge against the defendant reads: “That you, Aina Olaitan Christopher, on or about the 24th December, 2012, accepted cash payment of N11,000,000 and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16(2) (a) of the same Act.”

