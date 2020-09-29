Court remands businessman for alleged armed robbery

A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Tuesday, ordered that a businessman, Oche Mathew, be remanded in a correctional centre, for alleged armed robbery.

The police charged Mathew with two counts of criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

Magistrate Ajuma Igama did not take the plea of Mathew for want of jurisdiction.

Igama ordered the police to return the case file to the office of the Benue Director of Public Prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until October 19 for further mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Ato Godwin told the court that the case was reported at the ‘D’ Division police station Makurdi by the complainants, Uyima Tersoo and Ishokor Simon on September 5, 2020.

Godwin alleged that Mathew and one other, attacked and robbed Tersoo and Simon at gun-point on the David Mark by-pass in Makurdi.

He alleged that they stole two Samsung cell phones worth N440,000, one Pop II cell phone, worth N47,000, one Itel cell phone worth N31,000 and cash of N26,000.

The prosecution said investigation into the matter was still on-going and prayed the court for an adjournment.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 6(b) and 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act 2004.

