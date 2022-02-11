Metro & Crime

Court remands businessman for allegedly defiling, impregnating 17-year-old girl

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court yesterday ordered that a 40-year-old businessman, Emmanuel Ekande, be remanded for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 17-year– old girl. Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take Ekamde’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre. Kubeinje directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice. She adjourned the case until March 8 for DPP’s advice. The police charged Ekande, who resides in Ikeja, Lagos State, with defilement. The Prosecution Counsel ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that Ekamde committed the offence in December 2021 at his residence. He said that Ekande locked the girl up in his room and defiled her. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that defilement attracts life imprisonment according to the provisions of Section 137.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Abducted twins, three aides of Kwara monarch rescued

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The twins and three aides of the traditional ruler of Obbo Ayegunle in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Samuel Adelodun, who were abducted recently by suspected gunmen along Obbo Ayegunle road have been rescued from their captors.   A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, […]
Metro & Crime

Eid-el fitr: FRSC patrols Lagos with 3,500 personnel, 28 vehicles

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) said it had deployed 3,500 personnel, 28 patrol vehicles, two bikes, three towing trucks and two ambulances to patrol Lagos State during the Eid-el fitr celebration. The FRSC Public Education Officer, Olabisi Sonubi, said in a statement yesterday that the Lagos State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, had deployed […]
Metro & Crime

Herders attacks/disasters: FG hands over relief materials to Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

The Federal Government Monday handed over relief materials worth millions of naira to the Benue State government for onward distribution to the poor, vulnerable and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) displaced as a result of Fulani herdsmen attacks. The items, which were sent in through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, included […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica