Court remands businessman for allegedly defiling, impregnating 17-year-old girl

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court yesterday ordered that a 40-year-old businessman, Emmanuel Ekande, be remanded for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 17-year– old girl. Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take Ekamde’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre. Kubeinje directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice. She adjourned the case until March 8 for DPP’s advice. The police charged Ekande, who resides in Ikeja, Lagos State, with defilement. The Prosecution Counsel ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that Ekamde committed the offence in December 2021 at his residence. He said that Ekande locked the girl up in his room and defiled her. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that defilement attracts life imprisonment according to the provisions of Section 137.
Related Articles
Abducted twins, three aides of Kwara monarch rescued
The twins and three aides of the traditional ruler of Obbo Ayegunle in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Samuel Adelodun, who were abducted recently by suspected gunmen along Obbo Ayegunle road have been rescued from their captors. A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Eid-el fitr: FRSC patrols Lagos with 3,500 personnel, 28 vehicles
Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) said it had deployed 3,500 personnel, 28 patrol vehicles, two bikes, three towing trucks and two ambulances to patrol Lagos State during the Eid-el fitr celebration. The FRSC Public Education Officer, Olabisi Sonubi, said in a statement yesterday that the Lagos State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, had deployed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Herders attacks/disasters: FG hands over relief materials to Benue
The Federal Government Monday handed over relief materials worth millions of naira to the Benue State government for onward distribution to the poor, vulnerable and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) displaced as a result of Fulani herdsmen attacks. The items, which were sent in through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, included […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)