Court remands businessman for forging SON’s logo

Justice Maureen Onyetenu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has remanded a businessman, Chidi Nwanyanwu, in police custody for allegedly inscribing a forged logo of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on adulterated engine oil. The judge made the order following Nwanyanwu’s arraignment alongside his two firms, Two Ocean Oil Ltd and Hi- Power Lubricants. The defendants, however, denied the alleged offence. Following the defendants’ arraignment, defence lawyer, Uchenna Umoneke, drew the the court’s attention to his his client’s bail motion.

He added that the motion has been served on the prosecution. SON’s lawyer, Joseph Olofindare did not oppose the application. But he alleged that Nwanyanwu had been evasive since 2016 and had dishonoured all of the SON’s invitations for a meeting on how to find a remedy for the problems created by his products.

Following the allegation, Umoneke prayed for a short date to enable him to file a further and better affidavit for Nwanyanwu’s bail. Granting his prayer, Justice Onyetenu, who adjourned the matter to March 10 for hearing of the defendant’s bail motion ordered the remand of the defendant at the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), Ikoyi, Lagos.

