News

Court remands businessman for forging SON’s logo

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Maureen Onyetenu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has remanded a businessman, Chidi Nwanyanwu, in police custody for allegedly inscribing a forged logo of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on adulterated engine oil. The judge made the order following Nwanyanwu’s arraignment alongside his two firms, Two Ocean Oil Ltd and Hi- Power Lubricants. The defendants, however, denied the alleged offence. Following the defendants’ arraignment, defence lawyer, Uchenna Umoneke, drew the the court’s attention to his his client’s bail motion.

He added that the motion has been served on the prosecution. SON’s lawyer, Joseph Olofindare did not oppose the application. But he alleged that Nwanyanwu had been evasive since 2016 and had dishonoured all of the SON’s invitations for a meeting on how to find a remedy for the problems created by his products.

Following the allegation, Umoneke prayed for a short date to enable him to file a further and better affidavit for Nwanyanwu’s bail. Granting his prayer, Justice Onyetenu, who adjourned the matter to March 10 for hearing of the defendant’s bail motion ordered the remand of the defendant at the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), Ikoyi, Lagos.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Constitution review: Kwara, Kogi Yoruba seek merger with South-West

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The people of Kwara South Senatorial District, through the Kwara South Consultative Forum (KSCF), has submitted a memorandum to the ninth National Assembly’s Committee on Review of the Nigerian Constitution, with a demand for the merging of the Yoruba of Kwara and Kogi states with their kindred in the South-West region through boundary adjustment. The […]
News

Banditry: Northern govs meet, review security situation

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Worried by the challenge of insecurity in the country, the Northern State Governors’ Forum (NSGF) met and reviewed the security situation in the Northern Region. The meeting conducted via teleconferencing on Thursday night, was presided over by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong. The governors expressed concern over […]
News

Kalu congratulates new NEITI boss, Orji

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). Lauding the decision of the President, Kalu urged the new appointee to sustain his worthy character […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica