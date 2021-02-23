News

Court remands businessman for forging SON’s logo 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu  Comment(0)

Justice Maureen Onyetenu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has remanded a businessman, Chidi Nwanyanwu, in police custody for allegedly inscribing a forged logo of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on adulterated engine oil.

 

The judge made the order following Nwanyanwu’s arraignment alongside his two firms, Two Ocean Oil Ltd and Hi-Power Lubricants. The defendant, however, denied the alleged offence.

 

Following the defendants’ arraignment, defence lawyer, Uchenna Umoneke, drew the the court’s attention to his his client’s bail motion. He added that the motion has been served on the prosecution.

SON’s lawyer, Joseph Olofindare did not oppose the application. But he alleged that Nwanyanwu had been evasive since 2016 and had dishonoured all of the SON’s invitations for a meeting on how to find a remedy for the problems created by his products.

 

Following the allegation, Umoneke prayed for a short date to enable him to file a further and better affidavit for Nwanyanwu’s bail.

 

Granting his prayer, Justice Onyetenu, adjourned the matter to March 10, for hearing of the defendant’s bail motion. She, however, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), Ikoyi, Lagos.

In a 4-count charge, SON accused the defendants of dealing in adulterated engine oil, non-compliance with SON’s Conformity Assessment Programme and forging of the SON’s logo, mark of quality and certification number.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

DSS invites 10 APC members for questioning

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Cajetan Mmuta

The Department for State Services (DSS), Edo State Command has invited a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Adun (aka Kabaka), for a meeting in its office in Benin. However, the letter requested Adun to come to the Benin office of the secret outfit with nine other persons whose names were listed. Also […]
News

Bayelsa guber: Appeal Court reserves judgement in Diri’s case

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

… dismisses UPC’s appeal The Court of Appeal, Abuja division, yesterday reserved judgement to a date to be communicated to parties on the appeal filed by Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, seeking to set-aside the tribunal verdict that sacked him from office and ordered a fresh election in the state. It equally heard and […]
News

COVID-19: Fauci blames US political divisions for 500,000 deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said political divisiveness contributed significantly to the “stunning” U.S. COVID-19 death toll, which on Monday surpassed 500,000 lives lost. The country had recorded more than 28 million COVID-19 cases and 500,054 fatalities as of Monday afternoon, according to a Reuters tally of public health data. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica