Court remands businessman for producing fake engine oil

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a businessman, Ibegbu Anayo, in police custody, for allegedly producing and distributing adulterated Total and Mobil automobile engine lubricants. The order was sequel to Anayo’s arraignment by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on a 12-count of producing substandard engine oil after rebranding them. The defendant however pleaded not guilty to all the counts following which the judge ordered his remand in police custody pending the hearing of his bail application next week Tuesday.

In the charge, SON alleged that Anayo and others now at large, on July 15, at Mammy Market, Navy Town, Ojo, “did indulge in the production of adulterated/ substandard Total and Mobil engine oil lubricants for public consumption.” The products, SON said, did not comply with the mandatory industrial standards for lubricants, an offence punishable under Section 26(2) of the SON Act, 2015.

