Court remands couple for killing wife’s friend for money ritual

A Magistrate Court, sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, yesterday remanded a couple, Kehinde Oladimeji (43) and Adejumoke Raji (35) in prison for the alleged murder of one, Ife Adeh.

The couple, who reside at no.72 MKO Abiola way, Leme, Abeokuta in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of the state, were arrested with fresh human hands and breasts.

They allegedly killed 22-year-old Ife Adeh, a friend of the wife and severed her body parts for money ritual.

The defendants were arraigned before Magistrate I. O Abudu on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

Abudu, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered that the defendants be remanded in Oba and Ibara Correctional facilities, pending legal advice of the Ogun State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Abudu remanded Oba and Ibara Correctional Service, pending legal advice of the Ogun State Director of Public Prosecution.

She, however, adjourned the case until April 29, for mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecution Counsel, Miss Oluwatosin Jackson, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on January 12, at Leme area of Abeokuta.

Jackson alleged that the couple conspired amongst themselves and murdered Odeh, who was a close friend of Adejumoke.

She told the court that Adejumoke allegedly invited the deceased (her friend) to her house and prepared noodles with sleeping substances.

She said, while the deceased slept off after the meal, Adejumoke allegedly strangled her and butchered her body, and sold the head for N70, 000 to one ritualist at Ibadan.

Jackson also alleged that the offensive odour that emitted from the remaining part of the dismembered body in Adejumoke’s room, attracted neighbour’s attention, leading to their arrest.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened sections 324 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...