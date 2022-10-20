News

Court remands Ebonyi LP senatorial candidate in prison

An Abakaliki Magistrates’ Court has remanded the Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party in Ebonyi South Senatorial District, Chief Linus Okorie, in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service. Okorie’s remand was sequel to his arraignment yesterday by the police on a 5-count charge bordering on false information, fraud, murder and felony.

He was dragged to court by the police following his arrest by the Ebubeagu security outfit in a commando style. Addressing the court on the charge, police prosecutor, Chinagorom-Eze, disclosed that the alleged offences contravened Sections 8 (a) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, Cap A66 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2006. In his submissions, Okorie’s lawyer, Nomeh Chika- odiri, pleaded with the court to admit his client to bail, saying as a senior citizen, he would not jump bail. The prosecution’s lawyer was however opposed to the request on the ground that the accused person might thwart the court’s processes.

After listening to the submissions of parties, Magistrate Linda Ogodo ordered Okorie’s remand in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service. She also directed that the matter be transferred to the Federal High Court Abakaliki, for competent adjudication and trial.

 

Our Reporters

