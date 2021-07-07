Court remands ex JAMB Registrar, Dibu Ojerinde in prison over alleged N900m fraud

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday made an order remanding a former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Adedibu Ojerinde in prison custody. The trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, in a ruling, ordered that Ojerinde be kept in a correctional facility pending the hearing of his bail application, scheduled for July 8. Justice Egwuatu gave the ruling after Ojerinde was arraigned on an 18-count charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/ CR/97/2021, in which he was accused, among others, of complicity in the diversion of public funds estimated at over N900 million.

Ojerinde pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him. Counsel to the defendant, Peter Olorunnishola, (SAN), subsequently informed the court about a bail application he filed and served on the prosecution. Olorunnishola, however, sought time to react to the counter-affidavit filed by the prosecution counsel, Ebenezer Shogunle, which he (Shogunle) said was served on him late. Shogunle, who did not object to Olorunnishola’s request for time, opposed the defence counsel’s application that his client be allowed to remain on the administrative bail earlier granted him by the ICPC, pending the hearing of his bail application.

Ojerinde is accused of diversion, making false statements, among others, from 2003 when he was NECO Registrar till 2021. In count one, he was alleged to have, while serving as the Registrar of NECO, used his position to gratify himself by “Corruptly converting the sum of N27 million property of the Federal Government of Nigeria to personal use, to acquire a property known as Tejumola House, Ikeja, Lagos in the name of Doyin Ogbohi Industries Ltd, a company in which you have a private interest.” In count six, Ojerinde was said to have, between January and February 2014 conferred a corrupt advantage on his associate by allegedly authorising the payment of N486 million to Messrs Pristine Global Integrated Company, through a Zenith Bank account number: 1013701117 for the supply of “examination materials – calculators, pencil and eraser,” which sum was above his authorised approval threshold. He was, in count eight, accused of diverting N15 million with which he allegedly acquired a broadcast license for Ifelodun Communications Ltd (Gravity FM, Igboho), a company in which he is said to have a private interest.

