Court remands ex-LG boss for exporting cocaine

Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a former Vice-Chairman of Lagos Island East Local Government, Asekun Sakiru Kehinde, in Ikoyi Correctional Centre for allegedly exporting 1000kg of cocaine out of the country.

The remand order was sequel to Kehinde’s arraignment before the court by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a count charge bordering on the alleged offence.

Upon his arraignment, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence, following which the NDLEA’s lawyer, Abu Ibrahim, urged the court to fix a trial date. He also sought the remand of the defendant in prison.

Responding, defence lawyer, Olasupo Sasore (SAN) drew the court’s attention to his client’s bail application saying the prosecution had equally responded.

Arguing the bail application, Sasore urged the court to admit the defendant to bail in liberal terms. The NDLEA’s lawyer was, however, opposed to the request because of the ‘gravity of the offence’.

After listening to the submissions of parties, Justice Faji adjourned the matter to July 16, 2021, for ruling on the bail application. He also ordered the defendant’s remand in Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the ruling.

