Court remands five suspected kidnappers of bizman

Chief Magistrate Olatubosun Adedayo of a Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court, has ordered the remand of five men suspected of being involved in the kidnapping of an Ikorodu-based businessman, Chief Onabanjo Lukman, popularly called Bugon, in Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The order was sequel to the granting of a remand motion filed by the police and moved by one of its lawyers, Morufu Animashaun.

The five suspected kidnappers ordered to be remanded are: Abdullahi Muhammed Kpoyi; Gagari Abdullahi Safaru; Samako Ibrahim; Rana Umaru and Adamu Abdullahi.

In granting the motion, Chief Magistrate Adedayo ordered that the suspected kidnappers should be remanded in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) for the next 30 days, to enable the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) issue legal advice on allegations of conspiracy, kidnapping and possession of firearms levelled against them by the police.

Moving the motion, Animashaun told the court that it was brought pursuant to Sections 264 (1), (2) (3) (4) & (6) & 267 of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State 2021 (As Amended); Sections 4 and 10 of the Police Act, 2020 and Sections 6 (6), 35 (1) (C) (5) and (7) (a) of the Constitution.

He listed four grounds for the filing of the motion. These are: Conclusion of Investigation into this matter; the offence(s) pursuant to the arrest of the suspects/respondents are indictable offence which a State/Federal High Court is seized with the requisite jurisdiction to try; the case file has been duplicated and forwarded to the office of Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice and to avoid breach of the suspects constitutional rights to liberty.

After listening to the lawyer’s submissions, Chief Magistrate Adedayo granted the motion. She consequently ordered that the five suspects be remanded in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in Ikoyi till April 25, for DPP to issue legal advice.

In an affidavit attached to the motion deposed to by one, Adeyemi Akeem, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos, it was stated that the suspects were arrested in connection with a case of conspiracy and kidnapping received through an intelligent information.

The deponent averred that upon the receipt of the Information, police operatives Led by him, stormed the scene of crime wherein the suspects were arrested with 27 AK47 Live Ammunition and brought to their office for interrogation.

He stated further that during investigation of the matter, the kidnapped victim, Chief Onabanjo Lukman, was Invited, and he volunteered his statement, stating how the suspects conspired and kidnapped him at Agbowa Area of Lagos State, while also manhandled and kept him in the bush for three days.

The deponent disclosed that investigation into the case had been concluded and duplicate case file has been forwarded to the office of Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice/prosecution.

He added that it is necessary to seek the order of the court to remand the suspects mentioned above in in the facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ikoyi, Lagos, for 30 days.

