Court remands four traders for destroying market fence

A Magistrate Court in Wuse Abuja on Friday remanded four traders from Dutse Alhaji Market who allegedly destroyed a perimeter fence constructed around the market.
The traders, Donatus Iheme, Amadi Christian, Sunday Markus, Ibrahim Yakubu and others said to still be at large, were arraigned on three counts charge of joint act, mischief and inciting disturbance, said to be a contravention of sections 79, 327 and 114 of the penal code law.

The accused persons, who pleaded not guilty, were granted bail, but moved to the Suleja Maximum Correctional Centre, pending when they fulfill their bail conditions.
The presiding Magistrate, Aminu Eri, who granted the accused persons bail in the sum of N5 million and two sureties each in the like sum, also fixed September 2, 2021, for proper hearing of the matter.

The prosecuting counsel, Charity Okaruo, who justified the court’s pronouncement on the accused persons, said they mischievously destroyed a fence which government spent tax payers money to construct.
Okaruo stated that the four traders and others at large, have a case to answer over the market fence that was destroyed.
The defendants Counsel, Christian Tabugbo, however, accused the FCT Minister and the Bwari Area Council Chairman of plans to intimidate the traders.

