Court remands HIV positive man for raping 14 primary school pupils

A primary school teacher, Alhaji Usman Galadima who sexually assaulted 14 pupils in Borgu Local Government of Niger State has been remanded in custody by a Minna Magistrate’s Court. Galadima was arraigned on multiple charges by men of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID), before the Senior Magistrate Court 5, Hajiya Sa’adatu Gambo Galadima who is a confirmed HIV positive patient was separately arraigned on 14 different count charges which bothered on unlawful sexual intercourse with a child, grievous hurt, and intimidation. It should be recalled that Galadima was accused of abusing the 14 pupils whose ages range between 8 and 10 years sexually. The offences according to the first information report (FIR), which was made available in the Court contravened section 285 of the penal code and section 19(2), of the child rights law of Niger State 2010.

