Court remands impersonators of Lagos Taskforce officials in prison

Worriedbytherate of people claiming to be staff of the agency to defraud unsuspecting residents, the Lagos State Taskforce has vowed to ruthlessly deal with impersonators.

This was even as operatives of theagencyarrestedasuspectedserialimposter and Okadathief who specialises in snatching motorcycles and impersonating officers of the Agency with his camouflage trousers and wallet in order to dispossess unsuspecting Okada riders of their bikes and valuables in different parts of the state. Thesuspect, EliasMarcus, 33, a father of one was arrested at middaywhileallegedlytryingtocarry outhisusualactof impersonating officialsandstealing bikeof arider.

According to the victim, Yahaya Usman, 19, the suspect flagged down a bike around Mafoluku asking him to take him to the inner parts of Oshodi. On getting to the destination, the suspect asked the rider to divert to a different location where he pushed him off the bike and sped off with it. Narrating the incident, Yahaya said; “We got to our destination and before I knew what was happening I found myself on the ground after I had been pushed by the suspect.

I knew he wanted to steal the bike. He rode off with the bike and I chased him till I caught up with him and struggledwithhimtillofficersof the Taskforcecametomyrescueandarrested him.” The suspect confessed to being intotheillicittradeof impersonating military and para-millitary officers becauseitgiveshimfreeaccessonthe roadsandalsosomeprivilegesacross the country. Speaking on the incident the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, said that he had directed to arrest and prosecute anyone impersonating officials of the agency and tarnishing its image.

Meanwhile, the suspected impostor has been charged to court accordingly after he pleaded not guilty and the case has been adjourned to May 26, 2022. He has been remanded at the Badagry Correctional Centre.

