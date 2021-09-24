Metro & Crime

Court remands killer Cop over death of 18-year-old admission seeker

A Yaba Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo Friday remanded a dismissed police officer, Sergeant Samuel Philips, in prison custody for allegedly killing 18-year old Monsurat Ojuade, in Surulere, Lagos.
Miss Ojuade, who was awaiting admission into a university, was shot dead in the Ijeshatedo area of Surulere, on September 11 by the dismissed sergeant.
Magistrate Adedayo ordered the remand of the defendant for 30 days sequel to the motion filed by the police counsel attached to Criminal Investigations Department, Panti, Lagos, Nwabuisi Augustine.
The police, in the motion, stated that following the conclusion of Philips’s orderly room trial that he be charged for shooting the deceased, the remand order would enable it await abide with the advise of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
The DPP’s advise would recommend whether or not a murder trial for the defendant would hold at the State High Court, Lagos which hears charges relating to capital offences.
However, during the proceedings on Friday, the Magistrate granted the application for the remand of the accused for 30 days, pending an advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution.
Meanwhile, the defendant was represented by Doyin Shobiye, while the lawyer for the Ojuade Family, Israel Mbaebie, was also present in court.

