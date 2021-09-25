Court remands killer cop over death of 18 -year-old girl

A Yaba Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo yesterday remanded a dismissed police officer, Sergeant Samuel Philips in prison custody for allegedly killing an 18-year old lady, Monsurat Ojuade, in Surulere, Lagos. Miss Ojuade, who was awaiting admission into a university, was allegedly shot dead in Ijeshatedo area of Surulere on September 11, 2021 sergeant. Magistrate Adedayo ordered the remand of the defendant for 30 days sequel to the motion filed by the police counsel attached to Criminal Investigations Department, Panti, Lagos, Nwabuisi Augustine.

The police, in the motion, stated that following the conclusion of Philips’s orderly room trial that he be charged for shooting the deceased, the remand order would enable it await the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The Magistrate granted the application for the remand of the accused for 30 days, pending an advice of the DPP.

Like this: Like Loading...