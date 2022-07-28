News

Court remands lawyer, Iniebehe Effiong, for contempt

An Akwa Ibom State high court yesterday ordered a lawyer, Mr Inibehe Effiong, to be remanded in jail for one month over contemptuous and insulting behaviour in court. Justice Ekaette Obot ordered that Effiong use the correctional facility to purge himself of insolence and dishonourable acts that tend to bring the court to disrepute. The court had sat in the case of libel by Governor Udom Emmanuel against Mr Leo Ekpenyong on its last day for the prosecution to end its case. Effiong had, despite repeated warnings from the state chief judge, constantly accused the judge of bias, asking her to recuse herself from handling the case.

Speaking on the deci- sion of the court, counsel to Governor Emmanuel, Samuel Ikpo, said he was shocked that a lawyer could utter such damning and profane utterances against a judge. “I believe that when he comes out of the correctional facility, he will learn how to conduct himself before a court. He wondered why Inibehe could disobey an order given to him by the judge, who asked him to take off his wig and step aside from the bar and he chose to remain obstinate. “A lawyer should not allow himself to use one client to destroy his reputation before all the judges. “I think Justice Obot has really been patient with him all these while, even as a lawyer, I could not tolerate the young lawyer’s conduct,” Ikpo stated.

 

