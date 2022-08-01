Law

Court remands maiden in prison over N43.5m fraud

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja has ordered the remand of a maiden, Miracle Enodano, in Kirikiri Female Correctional Centre, over alleged N43.5 million fraud.

 

The order was sequel to Enodano’s arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an eight-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, issuance of dud cheques and stealing.

 

The maiden however pleaded not guilty to the charge, following which the EFCC’s lawyer, Ahmed Yerima, sought for a trial date and her remand in prison pending conclusion of trial. Yerima’s request was subsequently granted as Justice Taiwo ordered the remand of the defendant in Kirikiri prison. Defendant’s trial is expected to commence on September 13, 2022.

 

In the charge, Miss Enodano alongside her company, SGMX Resources Limited, were accused of defrauding one, Adedoyin Balogun and a couple, Mr and Mrs Adebola Olagunju of N43.5 million.

The anti-graft agency further alleged that the defendant, with intent to defraud, induced the couple to make a N14.5 million investment in Bitcoin Mining Server Machine with an understanding that it would generate $1,000 per day as profit on investment.

 

Besides, the defendant was also said to have on January 5, 2021, induced Adedoyin Balogun to execute a Segregated Trading Contract Agreement in the sum of N15 million.

The money was allegedly paid into Miss Enodano’s bank account as an investment in Bitcoin Mining Server Machine. The offences were allegedly committed between 2018 and 2021.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Justice Tsoho
Law

Court summons 3 Italians over forgery charge by AGF

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Lewis Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has summoned three Italians; Paolo Brono, Gianfranco Albertazzi and A. Prono, over charge of alleged forgery slammed on them by the Attorney General of the Federation.   The trio who were said to be the alter ego of Borini Prono & Company Nigeria Limited, were […]
Law

Discordant tunes over special courts for bandits, kidnappers

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU reports

Lawyers split over proposal to create special courts for bandits, kidnappers   Should the Federal Government create special courts to deal with cases of banditry and kidnapping? Lawyers say no, yes. AKEEM NAFIU reports   Some senior lawyers have expressed divergent views on a proposal by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and an islamic cleric, Sheikh […]
Law

Dust over Ganduje’s proposed ban on cattle movement

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU reports

Lawyers: FG must enforce existing laws to curb open grazing   Should the National Assembly promulgate law banning cattle movement from the North to other parts of the country in order to stem the rising tide of farmers and herders clash? Lawyers say yes, no. AKEEM NAFIU reports   “Governor Ganduje is not wrong. We […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica