Court remands maiden in prison over N43.5m fraud

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja has ordered the remand of a maiden, Miracle Enodano, in Kirikiri Female Correctional Centre, over alleged N43.5 million fraud.

The order was sequel to Enodano’s arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an eight-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, issuance of dud cheques and stealing.

The maiden however pleaded not guilty to the charge, following which the EFCC’s lawyer, Ahmed Yerima, sought for a trial date and her remand in prison pending conclusion of trial. Yerima’s request was subsequently granted as Justice Taiwo ordered the remand of the defendant in Kirikiri prison. Defendant’s trial is expected to commence on September 13, 2022.

In the charge, Miss Enodano alongside her company, SGMX Resources Limited, were accused of defrauding one, Adedoyin Balogun and a couple, Mr and Mrs Adebola Olagunju of N43.5 million.

The anti-graft agency further alleged that the defendant, with intent to defraud, induced the couple to make a N14.5 million investment in Bitcoin Mining Server Machine with an understanding that it would generate $1,000 per day as profit on investment.

Besides, the defendant was also said to have on January 5, 2021, induced Adedoyin Balogun to execute a Segregated Trading Contract Agreement in the sum of N15 million.

The money was allegedly paid into Miss Enodano’s bank account as an investment in Bitcoin Mining Server Machine. The offences were allegedly committed between 2018 and 2021.

