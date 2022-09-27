Court remands man, 47, for killing 2 brothers in Kogi

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lokoja yesterday ordered that a 47-old-man, Tahairu Abdul, aka, Iyepopo, be remanded in custodial centre for allegedly killing two brothers in Kogi State.

The police alleged that the defendant was being held for criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and mischief. Chief Magistrate M.A. Mopa ordered that he should be remanded in Koton Karfe Correctional Centre in Lokoja.

Mopa adjourned the case until Oct. 6. Earlier, the police alleged that the defendant sometime in 2020, conspired with some people and killed a retired Naval officer and a traditional title holder, Sylvester Mohammd- Sule and his brother, Onwocho Sule, both of Aku Community in Ankpa Local government of Kogi State. When the case came up before the court, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Toyin Momoh, told the court that on Jan. 29, 2020 the suspect conspired with others now at large to commit the act. He said that the defendant conspired with others to kill Sylvester Sule and Onwocho Sule in their separate houses at Aku village on the Jan. 29, 2020 and also set ablaze property worth billions of Naira.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 97(1) 223 and 337 of Kogi State penal code, he stated. In an affidavit sworn to in support of a motion ex parte, Momoh attached an application to remand the accused person in a correctional centre in Koto Karfe pending the next adjourned date for hearing of the case.

He said that his application became imperative in view of the fact that the police were still carrying out preliminary investigation into the case.

According to him, when the brothers were killed, the accused and his cohorts ran away until on Sept. 19 that the accused (Abdul) was arrested by cracked intelligence Police personnel. He said the other suspects were still at large.

