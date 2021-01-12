Metro & Crime

Court remands man for allegedly raping, impregnating daughter

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adewale Momoh, Akure

A 36-year-old man has been remanded in the Correctional Centre for all allegedly raping and impregnating his biological daughter in Ondo State.
The accused person, identified as Peter Mosese, was remanded by a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ore, Ondo State after he dragged before the court by the Police Command in the state.
Moses was said to have committed the offence in his residence where he was living with his daughter  between November, 2020 and January 2021 at Asewele Korede camp via Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.
According to the charge sheet: “Peter Moses, between November, 2020 and January 2021 at Asewele Korede camp via Ore in the Ore Magisterial District did unlawfully have sexual intercourse with one Peter Patience, aged 17 years, and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 31 sub-section (1) and punishable under section 31 sub-section (2) of Part 3 of Child’s Right Acts of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003.
“That you Peter Moses, during the same period, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did sexually abuse your daughter by having sexual intercourse with her and gave her four months old pregnancy, thereby committed an offence contrary to section 32 sub-section (2) and punishable under section 32 sub-section (2) of Part 3 of Child’s Right Acts of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003.”
The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Jimoh Amuda who told the court that the accused person had committed punishable offence said that police had just commenced investigations into the matter.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

1,500 cannabis plants worth £1.5m found in house

Posted on Author Reporter

  A cannabis factory housing about 1,500 plants worth an estimated £1.5m has been found by police investigating suspect electricity use in the West Midlands. The large crop was discovered hidden in an industrial unit in Sutton Coldfield by officers carrying out an electrical warrant on the property shortly before 2pm on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said. The farm, […]
Metro & Crime

Kogi: Bandits behead court guard on his farm

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Herder chops off farmer’s limb Bandits have chopped off the head of a court guard, Suleiman Abdulkareem, at Bagana in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State. Also, a man, Joseph Samuel, had his limb cut off by a suspected herder at Abejukolo, also in Kogi State. Abdulkareem, a security guard with an Upper Area […]
Metro & Crime

Accidents shut down Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two early Thursday morning accidents involving an articulated vehicle in one and a broken down gas tanker in the other have caused untold hardship for motorists and commuters plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The accident happened just at the start of the Long Bridge section of the highway out ward Lagos, while to compound issues […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica