Court remands man for allegedly raping, threatening to kill 4-year-old girl in Osun

A 37-year-old man, Abiodun Babatunde has been ordered to be remanded in Ilesa correctional centre by an Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo over an alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl.

Presiding Magistrate, Mrs A.O Odeleye, who gave the order, said that suspected rapist should be kept behind bars due to the magnitude of the alleged offence.

Babatunde was dragged before the court on Wednesday by the police on four counts bordering on unlawful intercourse, sexual assault and threaten to life.

Police Prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun, had told the court that the defendant unlawfully and sexually assaulted one 4-year-old girl (names withheld).

Olusegun said that the suspect committed the offence on August 20, 2022, at Surulere Street, Ikirun, Osun State.

He hinted that the defendant threatened to kill the girl if she revealed the incident of the assault to anybody.

Olusegun further explained that the assault’s scope was so wide that the victim had to undergo surgery before she could recover and become fit.

