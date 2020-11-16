Law

Court remands man for defrauding business partner of N12.5m

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos at the weekend remanded in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) a middleaged man, Oladipo Sobowale, who allegedly defrauded his business partner of N12.5 million.

 

EFCC has charged Sobowale with obtaining money by false pretence but pleaded not guilty. Justice Mojisola Dada, howeve, adjourned the case until 2nd February, 2021 for trial. Earlier, EFCC lawyer, E.S. Okongwu, had told the court that Sobowale allegedly committed the offence in July 2018 in Lagos.

 

According to Okongwu, the accused person allegedly used his company, Channels of Blessings Ventures Limited to dishonestly converted N12.5million belonging to his business partner, Abimbola Abiodun to his personal use.

 

The money, EFCC lawyer said was allegedly received by Sobowale from Abiodun with a false promise to secure distribution of Dangote products.

 

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section  278 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. The EFCC lawyer, who asked the court for a trial date urged Sobowale to be remanded in a Correctional Centre. But the defence lawyer, Mr. Yinka Farounbi, opposed the application of the EFCC.

