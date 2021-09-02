Metro & Crime

Court remands man for raping daughter

Adewumi Ademiju

A man identified as Bejide Emmanuel was yesterday remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre , Ekiti on the order of the State Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti. Magistrate Mojisola Salau in her pronouncement said, granting the remand order as requested by the Police prosecutor, Sodiq Adeniyi would allow her forward the duplicate case file to office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Bejide was alleged to have be-tween September, 2020 and July, 2021 in Ikere Ekiti severally raped his own 17 year old biological daughter who is a Senior Secondary School three (SSS3) student. The victim was said to have disclosed to the Police that her father lured her to a hotel in Akure, Ondo State sometimes in September, 2020 and started having sexual intercourse with her, on the promise of taking her to Malaysia. According to the charge, the offence runs contrary to section 31 of the Child Right Laws of Ekiti State. The defendant was arrested on August 21, 2021 when the case was reported at the Police station. The case has been adjourned till September 16, 2021 for mention.

