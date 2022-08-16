Metro & Crime

Court remands man over illegal possession of firearm in Osun

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

A 36-year-old man, Yusuf Hammed, has been remanded in Ilesha Correctional Centre till September 5, this year when the issue of his bail will be decided.

The defendant was dragged before an Osogbo Magistrate’s court on three counts bordering on conspiracy, felony, and unlawful possession of firearm and cartridge.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Fatoba Temitope told the court that the defendant conspired to possess one locally cut-to-size single barrel and two live cartridges which he could not give satisfactory account of how he got them.

He alleged that the defendant committed the offence on August 9, 2022, In front of House of Assembly Complex Abere area, Osogbo, Osun State.

The alleged offence according to the Police Prosecutor contravened Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002 and Section 4 and punishable under section 27(1) b (1) of the Firearms Act Cap f.28 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2004.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the allegations levelled against him.

The presiding Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, ordered that the accused person be remanded pending a formal bail application be filed by his counsel.

 

