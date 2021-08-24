Metro & Crime

Court remands NSCDC personnel for rape of 7-year old

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

… 62-year old landlord for defiling 6-year old girl

 

An Owerri Magistrate Court has ordered that one Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma, a 39-year old official of the Nigerian Security Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State be remanded in prison custody for raping a seven-year old minor.

 

This is also as 62 years old Theodore Okeke, is being held in custody for the rape of the six-year old daughter of his tenant in Irete, Owerri West Council Area of the state.

 

The Family Court had ordered the remand of the duo following the matter filed by the Imo State Committee on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (ISCEVAWG). Nwanguma who hails from Abba in Nwangele Local Government Area had become friends  with the minor’s brother, aged about ten years old who he always encouraged to visit him in company of his sister

 

According to him, upon arrival to his apartment, he (Nwanguma) always sent the lad to go buy him bread alone while he raped the sister. Soon the girl developed urine incontinence and was unable to hold urine.

 

It was during medical tests that it was realised that the seven year old girl had been severally raped which resulted in the medical complication. Nwanguma did not deny the allegation which he blamed on the devil.

 

On his part, 62-years-old, Theodore Okeke, a landlord had lured his tenant’s six-year old daughter into his apartment and had carnal knowledge of the minor. Okeke also blamed it on the Devil.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three men held for robbing Delta church

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Vigilantes have apprehended three men who allegedly stole musical instruments from a church at Agbor Gba-Ihun, Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.   The suspects are Efoyoyen Bright, Adeyemi Yusuf and Richmond Chibuzor. The Unit Chairman of the vigilantes, Mr. Abraham Ojemeyi, intercepted them while they were attempting to ferry the […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC nabs 39 suspected Yahoo Boys in Ogun, Osun

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Officials of the South- West Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan, Oyo State, have arrested 39 Internet fraud suspects, otherwise called ‘Yahoo- Yahoo Boys,’ in Ogun and Osun states. The anti-graft agency’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan yesterday, […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC: We arrested 19 internet fraud suspects in Abuja

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has announced the arrest of 19 suspects allegedly involved in internet and other related criminal activities at a guest house located in the Mpape suburb of Abuja. Head of Media and Publicity of the Commission, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement Tuesday, said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica