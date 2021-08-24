Court remands NSCDC personnel for rape of 7-year old

… 62-year old landlord for defiling 6-year old girl

An Owerri Magistrate Court has ordered that one Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma, a 39-year old official of the Nigerian Security Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State be remanded in prison custody for raping a seven-year old minor.

This is also as 62 years old Theodore Okeke, is being held in custody for the rape of the six-year old daughter of his tenant in Irete, Owerri West Council Area of the state.

The Family Court had ordered the remand of the duo following the matter filed by the Imo State Committee on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (ISCEVAWG). Nwanguma who hails from Abba in Nwangele Local Government Area had become friends with the minor’s brother, aged about ten years old who he always encouraged to visit him in company of his sister

According to him, upon arrival to his apartment, he (Nwanguma) always sent the lad to go buy him bread alone while he raped the sister. Soon the girl developed urine incontinence and was unable to hold urine.

It was during medical tests that it was realised that the seven year old girl had been severally raped which resulted in the medical complication. Nwanguma did not deny the allegation which he blamed on the devil.

On his part, 62-years-old, Theodore Okeke, a landlord had lured his tenant’s six-year old daughter into his apartment and had carnal knowledge of the minor. Okeke also blamed it on the Devil.

Like this: Like Loading...