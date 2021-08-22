Metro & Crime

Court remands NSCDC personnel for rape of seven-year-old

…as 62-year-old landlord defile 6-year-old girl

An Owerri Magistrate court has ordered that one Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma, a 39-year old official of the Nigerian Security Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) in the Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State be remanded in prison custody for allegedly raping a seven-year-old minor.

This is also as 62-year-old Theodore Okeke is in custody for the alleged rape of the six-year-old daughter of his tenant in Irete, Owerri West Council Area of the state.

The Family Court had ordered the remand of the duo following the matter filed by the Imo State Committee on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (ISCEVAWG).

Nwanguma, who hails from Abba in Nwangele Local Government Area, had become friends with the minor’s brother aged about 10 years who he always encouraged to visit him in company of his sister.

According to him, upon arrival at his apartment, he (Nwanguma) always sent the lad to go buy him bread alone while he raped the sister.

Soon the girl developed urine incontinence and was unable to hold urine. It was during medical tests that it was realised that the seven-year-old girl had been severally raped which resulted in the medical complication.

Nwanguma did not deny the allegation which he blamed on the devil.

On his part, 62-year-old Theodore Okeke had lured his tenant’s six-year-old daughter into his apartment and had carnal knowledge of the minor.

Okeke, a landlord in Irete, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State had raped the six-year old daughter of his tenant, and also blamed it on the Devil.

