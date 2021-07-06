Court remands Ojerinde, ex-JAMB registrar, in prison over ‘N900m fraud’

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of Adedibu Ojerinde, former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), in prison custody.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arraigned Ojerinde on Tuesday in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/97/2021, on an 18-count charge bordering on misappropriation of funds to the tune of N900 million.

The commission alleged that the former registrar committed multiple frauds while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).

Upon arraignment, Ojerinde pleaded not guilty.

Peter Olorunnishola, defendant counsel, subsequently informed the court about a bail application he filed and served on the prosecution.

He said Ebenezer Shogunle, the prosecution counsel, filed a counter-affidavit but served it late. He then sought time to respond to the counter affidavit.

Shogunle, who did not object to Olorunnishola’s request for time, opposed the defence lawyer’s application that his client be allowed to remain on the administrative bail, earlier granted him by the ICPC, pending the hearing of his bail application.

In a ruling, Obiora Egwuatu, the judge, ordered that Ojerinde be kept in a correctional facility pending the hearing of his bail application, scheduled for Thursday.

