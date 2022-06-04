News

Court remands Osinachi’s husband in Kuje Prison, orders accelerated hearing

An Abuja High Court sitting in Wuse, yesterday remanded Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi, in Kuje Correctional Facility pending the hearing and determination of the homicide related suit instituted against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The FG had arraigned the defendant on a 23 count charge of domestic violence and homicide. When the charge was read, the defendant pleaded not guilty. After the plea of not guilty, the trial Judge, gave the order that the defendant be remanded in Kuje Prison. According to the Judge, “The business for today is for arraignment, accelerated hearing is hereby ordered. “Defendant should be remanded in Kuje Correctional Facility pending the hearing and determination of this suit.”

The Court subsequently adjourned till June 16 by 12noon and June 17 by 9am. The charge against the defendant reads in part; *That you Peter Nwachukwu, 56, male, on the 8th of April, 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to with: culpable homicide punishable with death in that you caused the death of Mrs. Osinachi Nwachukwu by your various acts of violence and aggravated assault with the knowledge that her death would be the probable consequence of your acts.

The Statement of offence reads “Emotional, verbal and psychological abuse contrary to section 14(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act. The Particular of offence reads: “That you, Peter Nwachukwu, male, sometime between 14th November 2009 and April 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to wit: emotional, verbal and psychological abuse on

 

Our Reporters

